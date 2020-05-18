Catholic World News

‘The only medicine against worldliness is Christ’: papal homily

May 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on May 16 (video), Pope Francis prayed for those who bury the dead and preached on John 15:18-21, the Gospel reading of the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

