Catholic World News

Abiding in Jesus enables us to bear great fruit, Pope preaches at weekday Mass

May 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on May 13 (video), Pope Francis prayed for students and teachers and preached on John 15:1-8, the Gospel reading of the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!