New York state legalizes commercial surrogacy
May 13, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Catholic teaching against surrogacy is discussed in Donum Vitae (1987) and Dignitas Personae (2008).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
