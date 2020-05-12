Catholic World News

Public Masses resume in Estonia

May 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Northern European nation of 1.2 million (map) is 19% Protestant, 16% Eastern Orthodox, and less than 1% Catholic. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2018.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!