Pope renews invitation to pray, fast on May 14

May 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has invited “believers of all religions” to “unite spiritually for a day of prayer, fasting, and works of charity, to implore God to help humanity overcome the coronavirus pandemic.”

