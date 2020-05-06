Catholic World News

Pope Francis begins new series of general audiences on prayer

May 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s most recent series of Wednesday general audiences, devoted to the Beatitudes, began on January 29 and concluded on April 29.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!