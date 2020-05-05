Catholic World News
Nigerian seminarian was murdered for announcing the Gospel, killer says
May 05, 2020
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: In late April, Nigerian police arrested suspects in the murder of the seminarian, Michael Nnadi.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!