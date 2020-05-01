Catholic World News

May papal prayer intention: for deacons

May 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s May prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that deacons, faithful in their service to the Word and the poor, may be an invigorating symbol for the entire Church.”

