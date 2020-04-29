Catholic World News
Head of Knights of Malta dies of illness
April 29, 2020
» Continue to this story on Sovereign Order of Malta
CWN Editor's Note: Fra’ Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, 75, led the Sovereign Order of Malta from 2017 until his death.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!