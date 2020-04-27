Catholic World News

‘Faith is either missionary or it is no faith at all’: papal homily for feast of St. Mark

April 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on April 25 (video), Pope Francis prayed for funeral service workers. During his homily, he warned against proselytism and preached on Mark 16:15-20, the Gospel reading of the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!