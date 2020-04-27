Catholic World News

Pope Francis exhorts pastors ‘not to be afraid to be close to the people’

April 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on April 24 (video), Pope Francis prayed for teachers and students. During his homily, he preached on John 6:1-15, the Gospel reading of the day.

