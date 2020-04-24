Catholic World News

US, Canadian bishops to renew national consecrations to Blessed Virgin Mary

April 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On May 1, the first day of the month dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, US bishops will join the Canadian bishops in renewing their national consecrations to the Blessed Mother. The United States was consecrated to her in 1792, 1846, and 1959. On Easter Sunday, the bishops of Latin America and the Caribbean consecrated their nations to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

