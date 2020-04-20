Catholic World News

Pope expresses support for access to sacraments and churches with the faithful present

April 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on April 17 (video), Pope Francis preached on John 21:1-14, the Gospel reading of the day.

