G20 delays poor nations’ debt payments; a ‘small step,’ Vatican newspaper says

April 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In his Urbi et Orbi Easter message, Pope Francis said, “May all nations be put in a position to meet the greatest needs of the moment through the reduction, if not the forgiveness, of the debt burdening the balance sheets of the poorest nations.” The Vatican newspaper described the G20’s decision as a “small step in the right direction” (Italian-language link).

