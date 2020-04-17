Catholic World News

Opening meeting of Australian plenary council postponed

April 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 2018, Pope Francis approved the Australian bishops’ request to convoke their first plenary council (definition) since 1937. The opening assembly was scheduled to take place in October 2020.

