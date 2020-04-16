Catholic World News

Orthodox Church publishes document on social doctrine

April 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

CWN Editor's Note: In 2017, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, appointed a commission to draft the document, entitled For the Life of the Word: Toward a Social Ethos of the Orthodox Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!