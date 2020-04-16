Catholic World News

At weekday Mass, Pope preaches on God’s fidelity

April 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on April 15 (video), Pope Francis preached on Acts 3:1-10 and Luke 24:13-35, the readings of the day. The Pope invited those watching the Mass to pray an act of spiritual communion. The Mass concluded with adoration and Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament and the chanting of the Regina Caeli.

