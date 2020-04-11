Catholic World News

Pope leads Good Friday service in St. Peter’s Basilica; papal preacher reflects on CO19

April 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On Good Friday, Pope Francis led the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet). Father Raniero Cantalamessa, OFMCap., the Preacher of the Papal Household since 1980, preached the homily, entitled “I have plans for your welfare, and not for woe.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!