‘We have missed so many opportunities’: Zimbabwe’s bishops reflect on 40 years of independence

April 08, 2020

Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The southern African nation of 14.3 million (map, Encyclopaedia Britannica article) is 72% Protestant and 11% Catholic, with 15% adhering to ethnic religions.

