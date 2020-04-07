Catholic World News

In Easter message, Cardinal Tagle calls for global unity in the face of the pandemic

April 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, president of the Catholic Biblical Federation, and president of Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies.

