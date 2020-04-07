Catholic World News

Colombia’s bishops welcome truce

April 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Over 175,000 civilians have lost their lives in the Colombian conflict, which began in 1964. The National Liberation Army (ELN), which declared the 1-month truce, has continued to wage war despite a 2016 peace agreement between the Colombian government and the main rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

