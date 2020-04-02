Catholic World News

In Nicaragua, government promotes gatherings, while bishops suspend processions

April 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Daniel Ortega, a leader of the Marxist Sandinistas who overthrew the authoritarian regime of Gen. Anastasio Somoza Debayle, ruled Nicaragua from the 1979 Sandinista takeover until his loss in the 1990 presidential election. He returned to power in 2007.

