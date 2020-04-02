Catholic World News

Recommit to the European project and shun nationalism, leading EU cardinal says in CO19 statement

April 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This is the time for all of us to demonstrate our joint commitment to the European project and to common European values of solidarity and unity, instead of capitulating to fear and nationalism,” Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU, said in a statement issued April 2. The president of the Conference of European Churches (a fellowship of over 100 Orthodox and Protestant communities) also signed the statement.

