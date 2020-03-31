Catholic World News

Caritas issues appeal for refugees on Lesbos

March 31, 2020

» Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis is the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies. In 2016, Pope Francis visited the Greek island of Lesbos (Lesvos), to which thousands of refugees have fled (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!