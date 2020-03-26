Catholic World News

‘We are before a mystery’: Pope celebrates Mass of the Annunciation

March 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord, Pope Francis offered Mass in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae (video).

