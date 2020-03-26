Catholic World News

Miraculous crucifix moved to St. Peter’s Square

March 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Francesco Antonio Grana covers the Vatican for the Roman daily Il Fatto Quotidiano. On March 15, Pope Francis walked to the Church of San Marcello al Corso, where he venerated a crucifix associated with various miracles, including the cessation of a plague in 1522.

