Pope offers Mass for those who have died while serving the sick

March 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on March 24 (video), Pope Francis preached on Ezekiel 47:1-9, 12 and John 5:1-16, the readings of the day.The Pope invited those watching the Mass to recite St. Alphonsus Liguori’s act of spiritual communion. The Mass concluded with Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament and the chanting of the Ave Regina Caelorum.

