Papal journey to Malta postponed indefinitely

March 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis was scheduled to visit the Mediterranean nation on May 31.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

