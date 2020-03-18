Catholic World News

Pope Francis prays for the elderly, preaches on forgiveness

March 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on March 17 (video), Pope Francis preached on Matthew 18:21-35, the Gospel reading of the day. The Pope concluded with Eucharistic adoration and Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

