Pope, in weekday Mass, preaches on the indignation of the people of Nazareth

March 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on March 16 (video), Pope Francis preached on 2 Kings 5:1-15 and Luke 4:24-30, the readings of the day. He also prayed “for families who are cooped up … so that the relationships within the family at this moment might flourish always for the good.”

