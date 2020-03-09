Catholic World News

In livestreamed Angelus address, Pope reflects on Jesus’ Transfiguration

March 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: In an address delivered from the Apostolic Palace (video), Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 17:1-9, the Gospel of the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!