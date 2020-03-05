Catholic World News

Sant’Egidio brokers peace talks in Senegal

March 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Riccardi founded the Community of Sant’Egidio in 1968; the international lay association is devoted to prayer, the service of the poor, and peace. Senegal, a West African nation of 15.4 million (map), is 91% Muslim, 5% Christian, and 3% ethnic religionist.

