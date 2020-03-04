Catholic World News

God’s vocational call comes as a surprise, Vatican’s Lenten retreat master preaches

March 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Father Pietro Bovati, SJ, Professor of Exegesis of the Old Testament at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome, is leading this year’s Lenten retreat for the Pope and the Roman Curia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!