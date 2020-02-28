Catholic World News

Increase refugee admissions, bishop urges House Judiciary Committee

February 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, offered testimony to a House Judiciary Committee meeting on “The Current State of the U.S. Refugee Program.”

