Follow Jesus in His prayer and fasting, Pope says at Ash Wednesday general audience

February 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On January 29, Pope Francis began a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the Beatitudes. On Ash Wednesday (video), the Pope departed from the series and spoke about Lent.

