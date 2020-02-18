Catholic World News

Bishops welcome EU plan against cancer

February 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: COMECE is the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!