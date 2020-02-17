Catholic World News

Jesus helps us have ‘right approach’ to the commandments: papal reflection on Sermon on the Mount

February 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In his February 16 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 5:17-37, the Gospel of the day.

