Catholic World News

Pope encourages Focolare in its ‘charism of unity’

February 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Focolare Movement was founded during World War II by the Servant of God Chiara Lubich (1920-2008). The Vatican newspaper recently paid tribute to Lubich, who would have turned 100 in January (pages 6-7).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!