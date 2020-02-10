Catholic World News
Vatican cardinal commemorates day of prayer against human trafficking
February 10, 2020
Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The day of prayer took place on February 8, the memorial of St. Josephine Bakhita (1869-1947).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
