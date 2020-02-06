Catholic World News

Stone by stone: mapping of the floor of the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre begins

February 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The basilica was built over the site of our Lord’s Crucifixion and Resurrection (Encyclopaedia Britannica article). The first church on the site was consecrated in the fourth century.

