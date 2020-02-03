Catholic World News

‘My eyes have seen your salvation’: Pope thanks God for gift of consecrated life

February 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On the evening of February 1, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet) for the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord and the 24th World Day for Consecrated Life.

