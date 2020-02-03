Catholic World News

Captors murder kidnapped Nigerian seminarian

February 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Four seminarians were kidnapped on January 8 in Kaduna State (map); the other three were released.

