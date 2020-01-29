Catholic World News

Church in Oran closed down by authorities

January 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Oran is Algeria’s second-largest city. The nation of 41.7 million (map) is 99% Muslim (predominantly Sunni), and Islam is the official religion.

