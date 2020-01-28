Catholic World News

Abortion clinics closing at an unprecedented rate

January 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Human Defense Initiative

CWN Editor's Note: “In 2018, 40 independent clinics closed or no longer qualified as abortion facilities,” according to the report. “Currently, there are six states with only one remaining surgical abortion center … Ohio has gone from 45 in 1992 to just 10 in 2018; and Missouri from 12 to two.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

