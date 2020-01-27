Action Alert!
Catholic World News

In video message, Pope recalls Brazilian dam disaster

January 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: 270 people were killed in the January 2019 Brumadinho dam disaster.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

