‘Let us make room inside ourselves for the Word of God,’ Pope preaches during new commemoration

January 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, Pope Francis issued Aperuit illis, an apostolic letter instituting the annual Sunday of the Word of God, which takes place on the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time. On January 26, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet).

