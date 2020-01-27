Catholic World News

Pope calls for remembrance and prayer on Auschwitz liberation anniversary

January 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Tomorrow we are all invited to set aside a moment of prayer and recollection, saying in our hearts: never again,” the Pope said on January 26, the day before the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Pope Francis visited the concentration camp in 2016, as did Pope Benedict XVI in 2006 and Pope St. John Paul II in 1979.

