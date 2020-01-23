Catholic World News

Pope Francis offers greetings for Chinese New Year

January 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On “25 January next, in the Far East and in various other parts of the world, many millions of men and women will celebrate the Lunar New Year,” the Pope said following his January 22 general audience. “I send them my cordial greetings, wishing them in particular to be places of education in the virtues of welcome, wisdom, respect for each person, and harmony with creation.”

