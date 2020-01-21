Catholic World News
As political tensions rise, Guinea’s bishops declare 3 days of prayer and fasting
January 21, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation of 12.2 million (map) is 88% Muslim, 8% ethnic religionist, and 3% Christian.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
