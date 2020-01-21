Catholic World News
Pope Francis: The essence of life is our relationship with God
January 21, 2020
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The Pope made his remarks at a Mass celebrated on January 17.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
